Acute disease

Acute infection generally affects sheep and can have devastating consequences. Cattle are rarely affected, perhaps because they have a more robust liver structure. Infection occurs seasonally after a warm, wet period – typically autumn/early winter, where high numbers of metacercariae are present on pastures. Treatment protocols should target this immature stage. With milder winters and wetter summers, the parasite epidemiology is changing and, as such, we are seeing earlier reports of acute disease.