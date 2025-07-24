24 Jul 2025
Northern Ireland’s most senior vet said Vanessa Whyte was “hugely admired by all those who came across her”.
Vanessa Whyte (centre) with Sarah Rutledge and James Rutledge. Image: Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Tributes have been paid to a government vet who was killed in a shooting in Northern Ireland yesterday (23 July).
Vanessa Whyte, who was 45, died following the incident in Maguiresbridge, County Fermanagh alongside her 14-year-old son James Rutledge and 13-year-old daughter Sara Rutledge.
A man, who police have said is from the same household, was also taken to hospital.
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher said: “Vanessa was a highly respected member of the DAERA Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group, a devoted mother and an active member of her local community.
“Many of us had the privilege of knowing Vanessa personally and she was hugely admired by all those who came across her.
“The loss we feel today is immense and it has profoundly affected us. The next few days, weeks and months will be difficult for all who knew her – especially her family.
“We are thinking of her family, friends and neighbours at this time and we ask that people give everyone the time and space to come to terms with their loss at this difficult time.”
DAERA permanent secretary Katrina Godfrey said: “It is with deep regret that DAERA has learned about the death of our colleague, Vanessa Whyte. We are deeply saddened by the passing of her and her children in these tragic circumstances.
“Vanessa was a valued member of our Veterinary Services and Animal Health Group and a hugely respected member of the veterinary profession. She will be greatly missed by all who worked alongside her.
“On behalf of the department, we offer our sincere condolences to her family, friends and all those in the community impacted by her and her children’s deaths.
“They will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and months ahead as they and we come to terms with the loss.”
Detectives have renewed their appeals for anyone with information about the shootings to come forward and say they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who had spoken to Ms Whyte or her children in recent weeks.
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25 or a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org