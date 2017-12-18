I like to plan ahead; to know what I will be doing on the farm in a month, three months or a year in advance. It is part of the challenge to try to plan correctly. All that planning is put on hold with TB. You look at a pen of beef calves and say to yourself: “I’ll sell those next week if we pass the TB test.” But there’s a part of you that knows if you get a reactor, that pen of calves will be with you for at least another four months, which is the best case scenario. Even then you have to find food and room for them, and all the other calves born in the meantime.