Homeopathy

I used to go to quite a lot of organic dairy meetings when I was involved in a milk coop, but could never get organic members to go to industry meetings (to be fair, none lived that handy), so I used to go to keep an eye on their interests. In conversation with other dairy farmers, I used to be worried about their first inclination – which, in the case of infection, was to turn to homeopathic remedies. I don’t want to get involved in that debate, but it always seemed obvious to me if an animal was sick the last thing it needed was a week of suffering while its owner waited to see if a homeopathic treatment worked. It was all driven by a reluctance to use antibiotics, at the very least, as a last resort. To my mind this reluctance was, in some cases, so bad it was a welfare issue.