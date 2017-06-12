How it started

Twenty-eight years ago, the five-step Dutch method was being talked about as the way to trim lame cows. Eager to learn, a group of interested vets and foot trimmers were rounded up via an advert and set off for a course in the Netherlands. At that time, almost all the lameness work in cattle was done by the local vet and routine trimming was non-existent. The course was a total eye opener. The theoretical session – developed at the Utrecht University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine by vet Toussen Raven, in conjunction with very close and extensive work and research done with the DTC practical school – was superb.