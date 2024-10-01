Treated animals were 3.4 times more likely to improve versus untreated controls, but less than 10% of lesions healed completely. Improvement varied between herds, and five-plus parity cows were found to be less likely to improve. In 2021, a topical chelated copper and zinc spray was trialled in Sweden, but was not found to be effective in promoting healing1. Given the anatomical location of lesions, it is challenging to find a treatment that ensures sufficient contact time and adhesion to promote healing. Recent UK work presented by Mike Kerby, undertaken in conjunction with Patricia Simoes and Ian McCrone, investigated the use of NoBACZ Healthcare’s topical rapid-drying liquid barrier dressing containing a natural biopolymer with “spacer” metal ions11 as a treatment for UCD. Results were promising, and the paper is awaiting peer review and publication.