3 Jun 2025
Defra has said the classification from the World Organisation for Animal Health will expand the UK’s capacity for international trade in exporting beef and bovine products.
Image: Chris Brignell / Adobe Stock
The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has downgraded the UK’s bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) risk rating status to “negligible” in what is said to be a “significant” boost to the farming sector.
Defra said the classification – the most favourable designation given by WOAH – will expand the UK’s capacity for international trade in exporting beef and bovine products.
The downgrading of risk rating is also said to reflect the UK’s longstanding biosecurity efforts to eradicate such diseases.
Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said the recognition is “a major step forward and will deliver a real boost to our hard-working cattle farmers, who will now have more avenues open for trading our excellent beef products”.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss paid tribute to farmers and livestock keepers around the UK for their efforts in managing the spread of BSE and said the change in risk status is “a significant milestone and is a testament to the UK’s strong biosecurity measures”.
She added: “This is the latest example of the UK’s global reputation as a world leader in biosecurity and our new status will improve UK trade for beef and bovine products and reduce the operational burden and create financial savings for the abattoir and meat processing industry.”
Only five cases of classical BSE have been confirmed in the UK since 2014, while just four atypical cases have been detected in the last decade, including a case found on an Essex farm in May.
More than four million cattle were slaughtered in the 1980s and 1990s as part of efforts to contain a major BSE outbreak, which led to exports of British beef being banned around the world, in some cases for decades.
The Food Standards Agency’s deputy director of food policy, Natasha Smith, said the meat industry will now be able to use more of the carcase, but reassured consumers that strict food safety “remains the top priority”.
Nan Jones, technical policy manager at the British Meat Processors Association, said: “This milestone is of significant value to the industry. To illustrate, the ability to recover mesenteric fat alone could generate value of approximately £10 million per year.
“Given the substantial benefits this change brings to our members, we hope that the improving UK–EU relationship offers an opportunity to seek earlier EU recognition of our status.”
BSE remains a notifiable disease, and suspicions must be reported by telephoning 03000 200301 in England, 0300 3038268 in Wales or contacting the appropriate regional Field Services Office in Scotland.