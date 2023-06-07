7 Jun
UK Dairy Cattle Welfare Strategy aims to help the industry show progress in animal welfare over the next six years and has six strategic goals.
A UK-wide dairy welfare strategy with six strategic goals for 2023-28 has been launched in a collaboration of vets, farmers and industry professionals.
Collaborated through Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), the UK Dairy Cattle Welfare Strategy aims to help the industry show progress in animal welfare over the next six years and has six strategic goals.
RH&W vice-chairman Gwyn Jones says the strategy is an update of a previous strategy aimed at improving the welfare of the national dairy herd, but importantly has support right across our four nations.
Mr Jones said: “The industry’s shared vision is for the UK dairy industry to demonstrate evidence-based progress in six key areas of cattle welfare by 2028.
“Ability to provide evidence of progress will assist in maintaining UK status as a global leader in dairy cattle welfare; helping us compete with our international players.
“The UK must ensure standards deliver excellent welfare, providing a solid platform for UK supply chains to build on in the future.
“To enable the UK dairy industry to compete internationally, the sector will need to be able to provide evidence of progress on welfare. By doing so across the four nations, the UK will be positively differentiated from other countries.”
