BVDFree England seems to have triggered momentum within the farming community to participate and engage in the scheme, and promote more sensible purchasing decisions. However, there is still a way to go and, hopefully, further education of vets through the many training and information resources available to them will help this. Westpoint Farm Vets, along with many other practices, have set up projects to run parallel with BVDFree England to maintain and promote the BVD-free message, and help farmers achieve the ultimate BVD-free goal.