In the UK, the frequency of 3-ML-resistant alleles within the gastrointestinal (GI) nematodes may be quite low on some farms; however, resistance is certainly on the rise, particularly with the increasing use of 3-ML products in the control of sheep scab. This means it is particularly important to integrate the new dual active product into worm control plans now. It is also essential the Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) principles are followed to maintain the efficacy of this product for as long as possible. These include using management practices, such as correct dose calculation and administration, which seek to maximise efficacies, as well as maximising the benefits from the in refugia dilution effect.