When choosing an appropriate flukicide it is important to take into account the fluke forecast and consider the stages of the life cycle that will be present at the time of treatment. For example, if animals have been housed for a period of time, then don’t treat for all larval stages when it is likely only adults will be present. Most flukicides on the market are effective in the treatment of chronic liver fluke since they treat adults; however, not all treat all larval stages (Table 1).