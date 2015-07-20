Before embarking on any control strategy for a farm, we must have knowledge of two things: what diseases are on farm and what diseases are at risk of being introduced. With this information we can appropriately vaccinate and treat any imports to the farm during quarantine and identify areas of risk – for example, close proximity to neighbouring farms or a high buy in of cattle at different times of the year, and tailor the control plans to meet the requirements of the farm. Even within a farm, biocontainment is crucial to reduce disease spread – for example, farm workflows moving from most susceptible cattle to the least susceptible are vital for maintaining a healthy population.