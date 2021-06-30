The calves preferred the presence of the familiar calf the most, but preferred the presence of any calf to being alone. When they were alone they vocalised more, showed less locomotor activity, more immobility and less exploration, compared to when they were separated with a companion calf. They vocalised the least when they were separated with the familiar calf, suggesting that the familiarity of the companion calf had a positive effect on their reaction to being separated from the group.