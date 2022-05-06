Risk and trust

We all encounter in our lives decisions that must be based on our perception of risk, and our trust in information available to us. As none of us are all-knowing, it is usual to seek trusted advice to assess risks in areas outside our expertise. For example, before deciding to travel to a far-flung destination, we would probably go to the Foreign Office’s website, where a country’s rating of green, amber or red quite clearly indicates risk to travellers. Most of us would probably avoid “red” countries (often zones of active conflict), demonstrating an implicit trust of the pre-assessed risk.