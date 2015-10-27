Although disease can occur in any age at any time, this is most often seen in young lambs and on the teats of nursing ewes, where it can lead to mastitis and ewes being reluctant to feed their lambs. This disease can be confirmed by submitting scab material for electron-microscopy. Although a relatively expensive test, it is important orf vaccination is only carried out in flocks where orf has been confirmed because it is a live vaccine. The vaccine is used in the face of an outbreak and it is administered by skin scarification.