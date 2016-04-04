A useful method of conveying information to all of your clients about important disease topics is through practice newsletters and client evenings. These can be used to explain about diseases, how we can monitor for them, why they are important and what we can do to prevent them. These outlets of information are useful as they are under your control and can ensure the best information is reaching your clients. A simple newsletter article may lead to further questions from clients or to an invitation for you to have an informal consultation meeting on farm. Anything that gets our clients wanting information can only be a good thing for practice relationships.