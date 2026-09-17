17 Sept 2026
Vaccine call after bovine coronavirus screening data revealed
Bovine coronavirus antibodies found in almost 70% of screened calves.
Kat Baxter-Smith, MSD veterinary adviser, says vaccination can contribute to reducing the risk of respiratory disease.
Vets and farmers have been encouraged to vaccinate calves against bovine coronavirus after screening data has given new insight into its prevalence.
More than two-thirds (69.5%) of the 1,732 calves tested via MSD Animal Health’s bovine respiratory disease (BRD) screening service between 2022 and 2026 were found to have bovine coronavirus antibodies.
Coronavirus-positive groups were said to be significantly more likely to show evidence of other respiratory pathogens, such as parainfluenza virus type 3 (PI3) and Mannheimia haemolytica.
Proactive approaches
Each additional PI3-positive calf was associated with an approximately 37% increase in the odds of a group being coronavirus-positive.
MSD veterinary adviser Kat Baxter-Smith said that evidence of multiple pathogens within the same groups “reinforces that BRD is rarely caused by a single pathogen” and highlights the need for proactive approaches to respiratory disease prevention.
The group is encouraging vets and farmers to review BRD prevention plans ahead of winter housing and consider the Bovilis Nasalgen-C intranasal vaccine, which can be administered to calves from the day of birth.
‘Important part’
Dr Baxter-Smith said vaccination can contribute to reducing the risk of respiratory disease alongside good colostrum management, nutrition, housing, ventilation and hygiene.
She added: “Vaccination is not a silver bullet for respiratory disease, but it is an important part of a wider prevention strategy.
“BRD results from a combination of infectious challenge and other risk factors, so prevention needs to focus on both reducing exposure and supporting the calf’s ability to withstand disease.”