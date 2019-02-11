To avoid resistance from our clients, it is important to show appreciation of what happens on a day-to-day level on this farm and avoid churning out standard vaccination protocols that have little hope of getting anywhere near the dairy office. Instead, time could be spent at the end of a routine visit to talk about the practicalities so you can formulate a plan together. Then you can go away, devise a flow chart or simple spreadsheet and send a laminated copy, which can go up on the dairy wall. When the farmer receives it, it will look familiar as many of the actions will be actions they have suggested.