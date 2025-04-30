30 Apr 2025
Work on a new facility officials say will speed up the development of animal health solutions has begun at The Pirbright Institute.
Pictured (from left) are Nicola Shepherd, CVIM independent advisor; Rachael Lambert, foreign, Commonwealth and development office; Bryan Charleston, director of The Pirbright Institute; Laura Dance, chief operating officer for, BBSRC; Dave Grant, managing director for Scitech; Sarah Perkins, BBSRC executive director; and Joan Shadwell, BBSRC programme manager.
A ground-breaking ceremony has taken place at the site of a new veterinary vaccine innovation centre in Surrey.
The Centre for Veterinary Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing (CVIM), which will open at The Pirbright Institute research hub, will primarily focus on developing and distributing vaccines to combat orphan livestock and zoonotic diseases.
UK Research and Innovation Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) chief operating officer Laura Dance broke the ground with a silver spade to mark the start of construction.
She said: “The new hub will enable us to drive vaccine development and biomanufacturing in animal health, making advances in disease resilience and global biosecurity, where research holds immense potential to protect and improve lives and livelihoods for all.
“Collaborative action is crucial in addressing global animal and human health needs and BBSRC is proud to work alongside key partners in the development of CVIM.”
The new facility is intended to act as a “catalyst” for development in areas including emerging animal health challenges and strengthening pandemic preparedness by uniting top scientists, researchers, and industry partners from around the sector.
The institute said the overall goal of the centre was to translate early research and novel scientific discoveries into late-stage product development, which it says major pharmaceuticals and multinational companies have limited capacity to do.
Pirbright director Bryan Charleston said the ground breaking marked “a new era of collaboration and progress in animal health.”
He added: “By combining our expertise in virology and vaccine development with cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, CVIM will accelerate the delivery of vital solutions to safeguard livestock and livelihoods worldwide.”
Scitech’s managing director Dave Grant said: “We are honoured to have been awarded the contract to construct this state-of-the-art facility which will play a crucial role in addressing neglected and emerging livestock diseases, including zoonotic diseases that pose significant public health risks.”
The centre is supported by funding from the BBSRC, the Gates Foundation, and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.