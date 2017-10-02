Ensure colostrum can provide farm-specific protection

By the time the piglet is 28 days old, protection against most common pathogens has effectively vanished from the sow’s colostrum. Challenge by endemic pathogens on the farm should trigger a piglet’s own active immunity. This is normal, but the pathogen load the weaned pigs are exposed to must be low enough to induce an effective immune response without causing the pigs to become clinically sick.