27 Apr
New support materials are being offered to vets to help them encourage owners to use flea and tick treatments safely for both themselves and the planet.
The BVA, BSAVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) have joined forces to develop new resources they hope will help vets to encourage pet owners to use parasiticides responsibly.
The project is the latest phase of the three groups’ collaboration on the issue, following the publication of a joint policy paper two years ago.
The scheme also follows a recent report from Imperial College London, which warned that chemicals found in parasiticides are being found in urban waterways – sometimes at potentially harmful levels.
The new resources – which include leaflets, posters and a slideshow that can all be made available in practice waiting areas – offer advice to owners on both pet and public protection, as well as prevention of environmental pollution.
BVA senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “Parasiticides are important products when it comes to preventing and treating parasites. But it is important to remember the effect they can have if not used responsibly.
“Using them responsibly and educating clients around appropriate use is a real step in the right direction to help protect pets themselves, their owners and the environment.
“We hope these resources will be useful tools to help vets to start conversations with clients to communicate how vital it is to use them appropriately and highlight the simple steps they can take to do so.”
BSAVA president Alison Speakman said: “The BSAVA is pleased to support the development of these important resources to emphasise that, alongside the benefits of appropriate parasite control for pet health, we should give full consideration to a ‘one health’ risk-benefit consideration that suitably protects pets, people, and our vulnerable environment.”
BVZS president Stuart Patterson added: “We do not yet know the full effects of veterinary parasiticides being found in our waterways, but as a profession it is prudent that we have thoroughly evaluated the way in which we use them, for the benefit of all.
“We are fortunate in the modern products that we have available to us, and the BVZS is keen to support their continued use in a manner which minimises environmental impact, while maximising the safety of our pets and their owners.”
The launch of the project comes ahead of a dedicated session on parasiticide use during the BVA Live event in Birmingham on 11 May to 12 May.
The resources are available to download.