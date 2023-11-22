22 Nov
Study by TB Advisory Service researched measures adopted after an advisor’s visit.
The relationship between farmers and vets is pivotal in addressing bTB challenges, a study has revealed.
The TB Advisory Service (TBAS) wanted to research what determined measures adopted made by farmers once they had received a TBAS advisor visit.
Sarah Tomlinson, Kingshay veterinary consultant and technical director at TBAS, said two free visits, three months apart, were currently on offer from TBAS.
She said: “The first visit involves a detailed questionnaire to evaluate risks specific to their holding and agree on four cost-effective, practical recommendations to address key risks which are then reviewed at the second visit, to examine their success and identify any limitations in implementing them.
“Farmers who consulted with vets were more likely to adopt at least half of the recommendations, unlike those without advice from vets.”
Barriers blocking adoption of recommendations related to perceived complexity in implementing any measures, concerns about time and cost and belief in some farmers they could counteract risks some other way.
Mrs Tomlinson added: “Crucially, when farmers saw a recommendation as straightforward and understood its rationale, they were more likely to implement it.
“It’s clear that vets need to clearly explain the reasoning behind their suggestions and actively assist farmers in their adoption of such measures.
“The findings really drive home the imperative of fostering a robust relationship between farmer and vet to enhance the successful implementation of bTB prevention and control protocols on farms.
“As England aspires to achieve a bTB-free status by 2038, this relationship should be the linchpin of all initiatives.”
She said the overarching determinant as to whether the recommendations were completed was if a vet had visited through the TBAS service.
Mrs Tomlinson is organising and hosting the National TB Conference, which is taking place on 29 November. Full details are available on the TBAS website.
The study was supported and partnered by Economic and Social Research Council’s Impact Leaders Programme at the University of Nottingham.