20 Oct
A host of industry organisations are backing the initiative, after new research suggested there was no significant impact from using antibiotics to treat canine diarrhoea.
A host of UK veterinary groups have joined forces in a new campaign to encourage pet owners to take unused antibiotics back to their practices.
The launch of the second Antibiotic Amnesty, which will run throughout November, came as new research suggested there was no significantly beneficial effects from using antibiotics to treat canine diarrhoea.
Hundreds of items were recovered during the inaugural campaign last year, even though an accompanying survey of pet owners found nearly half had disposed of unused medications in their bin, sink or toilet.
With awareness of the products’ potential environmental impact growing, campaign leaders said that – together with the health threats posed by resistance – demonstrated the initiative’s importance.
Former BSAVA president Ian Ramsey, who is one of the amnesty’s coordinators, said: “It’s no secret that antibiotic residues have been detected in rivers around the world. Use of leftover or expired antibiotics could risk adverse effects and increase the risk of AMR if used for the wrong purpose and could delay a diagnosis.
“We hope that by encouraging more owners to get involved, it will help reduce harm from inappropriate use and protect the environment.”
Organisations supporting the initiative include the BVA, BEVA and BSAVA, as well as the RCVS, the VMD, NOAH and the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance Companion Animal and Equine group.
Several of the UK’s largest veterinary companies are also backing the scheme, together with the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices and charities including PDSA.
The aim to promote responsible handling of antibiotics has been further emphasised by newly published RVC research examining the treatment of diarrhoea in dogs.
The study, published in the Plos One journal, examined data relating to almost 900 dogs drawn from the college’s VetCompass programme.
The sample included dogs aged between three months and 10 years which were each diagnosed with uncomplicated diarrhoea during 2019.
The analysis found the likelihood of clinical resolution was only slightly higher in dogs that were prescribed antibiotics (88.3%) than those that were not (87.9%), meaning no statistically significant difference was noted between the two groups.
Lead author Camilla Pegram said: “This arms veterinarians with the evidence base for restricting antibiotics for uncomplicated diarrhoea in dogs, and owners should be prepared to only have an antibiotic prescription if absolutely necessary.”
Co-author Fergus Allerton, who is also a coordinator of the amnesty campaign, added: “Rational antimicrobial use is critical to defend ourselves and our pets against the growing threat from antimicrobial resistance.
“This study provides vital evidence to strengthen recommendations to withhold antibiotics when treating dogs with acute diarrhoea.”
An earlier report of the 2022 amnesty, published in the Companion journal this spring, said participating practices reported 787 antibiotic tablets, 12 part-boxes, 53 bottles of antibiotic eardrops or ointments and 17 injections were returned – although it acknowledged those figures were likely to be an underestimate.
Of all the reported products returned, 84% were found to have been prescribed for cats and dogs, although treatments for rabbits, reptiles, birds and farm animals were also among them.
Meanwhile, a client survey, which was also conducted during the 2022 amnesty and received 139 responses, found 94% knew about the risk of side effects if leftover medications were used for a different problem or on another animal.
The most commonly stated reasons for having unused antibiotics were revised veterinary instruction (26%) and the issue being resolved before the course of treatment was complete (21%).
However, only 9% of participants actually returned products during the amnesty period, while 14% said they still had unused products for their pet at home.
The survey also found that almost half (48%) of respondents admitted disposing of products either through their household waste or down their sink or toilet, while more than one-third (36%) said they had kept the items for potential future use.
Although the risks posed by resistance to both animal and human health have been well documented, the broader environmental dangers are only now starting to become apparent.
Research published by Imperial College London earlier this year warned that parasiticide chemicals were already being found in urban waterways at potentially toxic levels.
Mr Allerton said: “When it comes to disposal, studies show that leftover antibiotics are rarely returned to vets and are more commonly disposed of in household waste or down sinks and toilets.
“This could potentially contribute to AMR and have a negative impact on water quality, aquatic life and wildlife.”
More information about the campaign, as well as a toolkit to help practices who have not already signed up, is available via the RUMA website.