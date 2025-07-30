30 Jul 2025
The association has welcomed the launch of a new model that will be implemented next year, but said more training details are still needed.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux.
The BVA has welcomed the launch of a new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) for Wales, but warned veterinary training will be “critical” to its results.
The scheme will come into force from 1 January 2026, with participating farms required to take steps such as testing soil, annually monitoring environmental performance, and maintaining habitats to benefit grazing livestock and wildlife.
The programme stresses that vets will “receive dedicated training” to support and advise farms with livestock in meeting their specific requirements.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the SFS would bring “much needed clarity” and described the move to enable farmers’ own practices to carry out AHIC work as “good news”.
She continued: “The relationship between farmer and vet practice and the deep understanding of each farm’s animals and management practices is key to making the AHIC effective.
“However, training for vets will be critical and we look forward to seeing more detail on this.”
The BVA’s Welsh branch was part of the ministerial roundtable created to advise on the scheme’s specifics and said it will continue to develop both the optional and collaborative animal health and welfare aspects of the SFS alongside the Welsh Government.
Farms with livestock will be required to undertake an Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC), conduct a biosecurity assessment for incoming animals, and complete animal welfare training modules for each livestock class kept.
The AHIC also requires farmers to work with their vets over a 12-month period to identify, plan, conduct, and subsequently review the improvement of at least one relevant livestock health and production metric. Such metrics could include culling rates, calves raised per cow, or age at first service.
Biosecurity assessments include actions to be taken to mitigate risks from incoming animals, such as testing, quarantine and vaccination.