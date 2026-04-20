20 Apr 2026
Organisers hope the project will help clinicians to provide more specific support to their farm clients.
Kat Baxter-Smith, MSD Animal Health’s veterinary advisor.
A new national survey has been launched that organisers hope will help vets to provide more targeted colostrum management support.
Farmers have been urged to share their experiences in the project, run by Red Stag Media and MSD Animal Health, after a similar scheme three years ago revealed enduring challenges.
Veterinary advisor Kat Baxter-Smith said: “Colostrum management remains one of the most important, but often most variable, aspects of calf rearing on UK beef and dairy farms.
“We know that getting those first feeds right has a lifelong impact on health, growth and performance.
“It’s also increasingly important for calf rearers and finishers, as colostrum management on the dairy farm can influence how calves go on to perform on other units.”
The project also follows research that suggested many calves could be experiencing inadequate transfer without blood sample monitoring.
Dr Baxter-Smith said: “Through this survey, we hope to identify weak points in colostrum management, which can then be addressed through practical guidance and support.
“Small adjustments, such as harvesting colostrum sooner after calving, storing it correctly, improving hygiene, or reviewing feeding protocols can make a significant difference to calf immunity.
“By completing this survey, farmers are helping us build a clearer national picture of colostrum management.
“That insight will allow vets and advisers to provide more targeted, practical guidance that ultimately improves calf health and farm profitability.”
The survey is available via a dedicated webpage and participants can choose to be entered into a prize draw on completion.