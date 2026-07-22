22 Jul 2026
Clinicians and farmers have been told to act now ahead of next year’s breeding season.
MSD Animal Health veterinary adviser Kat Baxter-Smith.
Vets and farmers have been urged to act now to reduce the risk of abortions during next year’s breeding season.
The plea is based on figures from the Wales Veterinary Science Centre (WVSC), which indicated ovine abortion diagnosis has reached a six-year high.
Although the WVSC newsletter said the increased rate was due to the quality of clinical submissions, fears have been raised that more could be done to reduce the risks.
Ahead of a free webinar next month, MSD Animal Health veterinary adviser Kat Baxter-Smith argued summer was the ideal time for action as she called for farmers to adopt a risk-based approach.
She said: “The data clearly highlight persistent levels of disease exposure with enzootic abortion and toxoplasmosis remaining entrenched in UK sheep flocks despite both being fully preventable through vaccination.
“These are not isolated issues and the evidence shows they continue to contribute to significant reproductive losses across flocks.
“Now is the time to review 2026 lambing performance and abortion losses, and work with your vet to put prevention strategies in place ahead of the 2027 breeding season.”
Figures from the company’s FlockCheck diagnostic scheme showed 75% of samples tested positive for toxoplasmosis, while nearly 30% were positive for Enzootic Abortion of Ewes (EAE).
Dr Baxter-Smith added: “These are preventable diseases that can cause devastating losses, yet many farmers don’t realise there’s a problem because losses often go unrecorded or unexplained.
“Unless barren and abortion rates are below 2%, or the flock is fully closed, ewe vaccination should be considered.”
Latest findings from the scheme will be part of the agenda at the company’s free webinar on 25 August, which will also cover the main causes of sheep abortion and practical measures for farmers to protect their flocks.
Places can be booked now via the event’s webpage.