21 Jul 2025
Developers hope the new system will make it easier for vets to collect vital data during farm visits.
Laura Eden
A new diagnostic and health planning platform aiming to support anthelmintic resistance testing in sheep and work on other farm health concerns has been launched.
VetDx has integrated the end-to-end solution into its app, which it claims will streamline the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway (AHWP) review process for vet practices.
The solution has been designed to integrate every step of the process – on-farm sampling, lab results, reporting, vet attestation and DEFRA compliance – into a digital workflow to help practices conduct reviews more efficiently.
AHWP reviews provide farmers with Government-funded health checks, which include pre and post-drench worming assessments in sheep to identify resistance and support parasite control.
The app also supports screening for bovine viral diarrhoea using a serum antibody test and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome.
VetDx business development director Rachel Kirkby said: “The AHWP is a real opportunity to tackle issues like anthelmintic resistance in a structured, funded way – but only if the process is workable on the ground.
“That’s why we’ve built the platform to fit naturally into how vets carry out these visits, supporting accurate on-farm data capture with features like in-app QR code scanning.
“It means lab results are securely linked to the right animals or groups, without the risk of transcription errors or lost paperwork.”
The company is hoping the streamlined process will prompt an uptick in sheep pathway visits, after just 4.8% of eligible holdings participated in them last year.
VetDx said that in 2024 – prior to the end-to-end solution being launched – its app was used in 8.3% of visits.
Sandhill Laboratories conducts faecal egg count testing as part of the process, which Bishopton Vets’ farm vet Laura Eden highlighted as one of its most important aspects.
She said: “What’s really improved the process for us is how straightforward it is to submit samples and how quickly we get results back from Sandhill.
“It takes a lot of the hassle out of coordinating AHWP visits and lets us focus on the clinical side.”