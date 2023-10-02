2 Oct
Synergy Farm Health will launch its new online scheme, which it hopes will help producers to prove they meet industry standards, at an event next week.
A leading farm vet practice in south-west England, has unveiled a new online training programme aiming to help farmers to achieve industry standards.
Project leaders at Synergy Farm Health say producers and staff can use the certificates and points accrued from completing the modules to help them achieve Red Tractor assurance.
The system will be formally launched at the annual Dairy Show next week and vet Pete O’Malley hopes it will help to overcome some of the logistical challenges faced by farmers.
He said: “We know that farmers have difficult working hours and limited travelling time. Hopefully this online training overcomes those obstacles.”
The training is delivered through what are described as “bite-sized” video modules that are followed by a test at the end.
The first to be made available is Safe Use of Veterinary Medicines in Cattle, with a similar unit on sheep to follow.
Other modules will cover care of the downer cow, cattle handling, lameness management and youngstock health management.
Mr O’Malley said the training can be accessed from either a computer or a phone and offers both subtitles and translation tools so that it can be as accessible as possible.
He added: “There is a lack of quality online training available for the production animal industry – but there is definite demand for training farm staff in subjects like youngstock health, medicine training and downer cows.
“This doesn’t necessarily have to be delivered one-to-one, they can be studied at the individual’s convenience.”
The platform will be demonstrated on Synergy’s stand at the Dairy Show, which takes place at the Bath and West Showground next Wednesday 4 October.
More information about the programme is available from Synergy’s website.