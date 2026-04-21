21 Apr 2026
The platform creates ‘clear accountability’ and eases the administrative burden of tracking vaccinations and farm visits.
A veterinary pharmaceutical company has launched a dashboard to help ease administrative burdens on farm and mixed practices and drive revenue growth and clinical compliance.
Vetoquinol has launched Command Centre ACT, a dashboard extension for its VetImpress data management platform designed for clinical directors and business development staff.
The extension is said to draw on practices’ data stored within VetImpress or their practice management system to identify revenue opportunities and compliance gaps.
Based on analysis using leptospirosis, bovine viral diarrhoea and infectious bovine rhinotracheitis, Vetoquinol estimates that in dairy herds alone, missed vaccination doses, lapsed vaccinations and unvaccinated herds demonstrate an opportunity of around £2,877 annually per farm vet.
As well as optimising vaccine scheduling and compliance, Command Centre ACT is said to address regulatory requirements such as Veterinary Medicines Requirements “animals under care” guidelines, automatically flagging farms that are due visits to visually inspect livestock.
Vetoquinol product manager Andy Paine said: “The dashboard’s name reflects its strategic approach to practice management.
“Command Centre ACT enables the user to identify farms requiring attention and assign specific follow-up actions to individual vets through the VetImpress diary and tasks system, creating clear accountability whilst maintaining clinical focus.
“We’re ultimately selling accountability, but we’re striking the right balance between management oversight and clinical autonomy.”