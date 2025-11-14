14 Nov 2025
The survey is accompanied by a social media toolkit practices can share to raise awareness among beef cattle farming clients.
Image: © Viktor Kunz / Adobe Stock
Vets have been asked to share an online survey on clostridial disease with their farming clients.
Zoetis UK has launched an anonymous survey for farmers with beef cattle to share their understanding of the disease, preventative measures against it, and any barriers to full vaccination uptake they face.
The pharmaceutical company has also produced a social media toolkit for vet practices to share a series of posts on their own channels, which can be requested by contacting your Zoetis account manager or [email protected]
Zoetis vet Patricia van Veen said: “Farmers often don’t realise that, besides the well-known risk of blackleg, clostridial disease can cause lethal bloat and bloody scour in beef lots.
“Good stock management and feeding practices, together with vaccination, are considered best practice to help prevent the disease.
“Our survey will help us create future strategies on how to raise awareness of the prevention and management of clostridial disease in the farming industry.”
Industry group NOAH categorises vaccination for clostridial disease as a category one vaccination for beef, meaning it is among the highest priority vaccinations.
The survey, which is said to take just three minutes to complete, runs until 31 January 2026.