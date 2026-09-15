15 Sept 2026
Former Dairy Vet of the Year award-winner Sarah Tomlinson pipped several farmers to the Dairy Industry Woman of the Year crown.
LLM Vets Dairy Practice of the Year with Sarah Kearney.
Vets have been recognised once again at the Cream Awards, including a farm vet and bTB expert crowned Dairy Industry Woman of the Year for 2026.
Sarah Tomlinson, who was previously named Dairy Vet of the Year in 2020, received the accolade at the ceremony held at Chesford Grange Hotel in Warwickshire.
Hook Norton Veterinary Group director Sam Potter and LLM Farm Vets in Derbyshire were respectively crowned Virbac Dairy Vet of the Year and Dairy Vet Practice of the Year.
The Woman of the Year award, now in its 10th year, is organised by Women in Dairy, an initiative of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF).
Mrs Tomlinson, who works as the lead veterinary science expert at the AHDB, is chair of the bTB Hub Working Group, a member of the TB Eradication and Advisory Group for England and the Welsh TB Technical Advisory Group and chairs the GB Calf Strategy Industry Working Group.
The clinician edged out fellow finalists Lorna Burdge of Waterhayne Farms, Leanne Bertram of Grahams Family Dairy and Vicky Sloane-Masson of Ballacricket Farm.
RABDF chief executive and awards judge Hayley Campbell-Gibbons said: “Sarah embodies everything Women in Dairy is about. She shares her knowledge and views on a very political and emotive issue with care, passion and authority, but also manages to engage with people from every walk of industry with a sensitivity and authenticity that few others can.
“Through her influential work on bTB, Sarah has provided hope, support and kindness to thousands of farmers facing some of the most difficult times of their lives.
“Because of this, and her industry profile, Sarah is an inspiration to women across the industry, and a very humble one at that. The dairy industry is lucky to have Sarah and we are delighted to recognise her contribution with this award.”
Mr Potter was recognised after helping one farm reduce mastitis rates from 80 cases per 100 cows to just eight, while at another his work contributed to a 15% increase in calf daily liveweight gain.
Virbac farm and equine product manager Sarah Kearney said: “Sam’s ability to turn complex data into practical action, alongside his commitment to farmer wellbeing, makes him a trusted and highly effective partner to his clients.”
On LLM she added: “Their pioneering services along with outstanding use of data analytics such as their bespoke VetInvest financial tracking tool, Digifarm health tracking, and comprehensive calf dashboards set them apart.”
Mr Potter described the award as an “honour”, adding: “I’m lucky to work with an exceptional veterinary team and progressive dairy farmers, this award is theirs as much as mine.”
LLM strategic board director Andrew Henderson said: “Personally, I was really shocked to have won and can’t believe that we’ve achieved this after only opening as the first farm animal practice in the area eight years ago.”