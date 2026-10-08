8 Oct 2026
A leading name on the disease will lead four sessions at venues in England and Wales during early November.
Raphaël Guatteo, professor of bovine medicine and health management at the Oniris Veterinary College in Nantes.
A pharmaceutical firm has announced plans for a series of Q fever roadshows at venues in England and Wales next month.
Ceva Animal Health bosses officials say they hope the sessions will boost veterinary knowledge of a livestock disease they say is “often under-diagnosed”.
Vets are being invited to register for one of four events, which are being led by global Q fever authority Raphaël Guatteo, professor of bovine medicine and health management at the Oniris Veterinary College in Nantes.
The first will take place at the Carlisle Livestock Market on 3 November from 12.30pm before a further session in Whitchurch, Cheshire from 6pm.
The remaining roadshows are scheduled for Hensol, Glamorgan on 4 November at 6pm and Ilminster, Somerset at 10am on 5 November. Lunch or supper will be available at each location.
Places, which are limited and subject to availability, can be booked online.