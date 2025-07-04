4 Jul 2025
Industry groups have joined forces in a new initiative which aims to raise preparedness for a potential outbreak.
The initiative has been led by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in partnership with livestock protection specialists Livetec Systems and the National Pig Association (NPA).
AHDB senior animal health and welfare scientist Miranda Poulson said: “Working alongside veterinary practices across England, these face-to-face sessions will help producers collaborate with their vets to develop bespoke, farm-level contingency plans, supporting the industry to be prepared should an outbreak occur in the UK.”
The sessions are said to be open to producers of all sizes, ranging from smallholders to large commercial operations.
Paul Thompson, clinical director of Garth Vets in East Yorkshire, led the initial session and has urged clinicians who aren’t yet involved to join up.
He said: “Bringing together a diverse mix of producers, from small independents to larger farming operations, there’s something for everyone to take away from these workshops.
“So far, it seems one of the biggest eye-openers for many has been the importance of safeguarding personal property and homes from movement restrictions – highlighting the need for strategic boundary planning on farms to mitigate risks.”
The Pig Veterinary Society will host a “train-the-trainer” workshop at its autumn meeting.
Vet practices and pig producers can find out more about attending or hosting a session at the AHDB’s website.
According to figures from the World Organisation for Animal Health, 64 countries and territories have reported the presence of ASF between January 2022 and May 2025, leading to the loss of more than two million pigs, primarily in Europe.