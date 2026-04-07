7 Apr 2026
Survey results will inform the RUMA TTF3 report on disease threats and vaccine supply issues.
Vets have been encouraged to share an industry-wide lambing survey with their sheep farming clients.
The 2026 UK Lambing Survey is said to take 12 minutes to complete and aims to build a clearer picture of the challenges facing the sheep sector.
It is led by the University of Nottingham and Flock Health Ltd director and veterinary consultant Fiona Lovatt, chair of the Sheep Antibiotic Guardian Group.
The survey will close on 30 June and results will be used to directly inform the sheep section of the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Targets Task Force 3 (RUMA TTF3) report, which contains antibiotic stewardship commitments and targets from each livestock sector from 2025 to 2029.
Dr Lovatt stressed the importance of gathering accurate data amid disease threats such as Schmallenberg and bluetongue, vaccine supply issues, unpredictable weather and other emerging pressures.
She said: “The UK sheep industry has a good reputation for responsible medicine stewardship, good practice and high welfare standards, which we are keen to maintain and defend.
“For this to happen, it is essential we gather baseline data on what takes place ‘on the ground’ or ‘in the lambing shed’.
“We are very grateful to everyone who supports this survey, both by filling it in and encouraging others to do so.”