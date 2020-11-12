12 Nov 2020
Research by Ceva Animal Health suggests two-thirds of vets suspect some farming clients are disposing of waste in commercial or domestic bins.
Vets are being encouraged to work closely with farmers to ensure best practice in disposing of pharmaceutical waste on farms.
Ceva Animal Health has pointed to research it carried out in September among vets where 60% believed some of their farming clients could be disposing of pharmaceutical waste, such as injectables and vials, in commercial or domestic waste bins.
Ceva, which uses layered anti-shatter technology in its shatterproof vials that has 33% less impact on the environment, is producing bespoke support materials to help vets raise awareness of suitable disposal services.
The support pack includes tailored social media and newsletter content practices can use to back their own messages.
Peter Keyte, ruminant business unit manager at Ceva, said: “As an industry, we should be doing all we can to improve our environmentally friendly credentials. Ceva will continue to invest in innovative eco-friendly technology for livestock injectables and pioneer improvements to help ensure best practice throughout the industry.”
For more information, or to request a pharmaceutical waste disposal service support pack, contact your Ceva account manager or telephone 01494 781510.