16 Sept 2025
A farm practice and two dairy vets got to bask in the limelight after scooping awards at the annual dairy industry showcase.
The team from Synergy Farm Health on stage receiving their Dairy Vet Practice of the Year award from Virbac’s Sarah Kearney.
Synergy Farm Health was named as the first ever Dairy Vet Practice of the Year at the 2025 Cream Awards.
Held at the Chesford Grange Hotel in Warwickshire on 4 September, the awards were created by British Dairying to honour the great and the good of the UK dairy industry.
As well as farmers and their suppliers, the vets who serve the sector are also honoured and, for the first time this year, the ceremony included three separate veterinary categories; Dairy Vet Practice of the Year, Young Dairy Vet of the Year and Dairy Vet of the Year.
And after a record number of votes in these categories – which were all sponsored by Virbac – Synergy was named Dairy Vet Practice of the Year, Laura Roberts from LLM Farm Vets won Young Dairy Vet of the Year and Capontree Vets’ Brian Mundell took top honours in the Dairy Vet of the Year category.
Organiser of the Cream Awards, Caroline Calder said: “The response to the new dairy vet practice category was phenomenal.
“And the calibre of entries led us and Virbac to split the dairy vet category into Young Dairy Vet and Dairy Vet, resulting in three outstanding winners overall.”
Practice winners Synergy were formed in 2009 and impressed judges with the team’s commitment to staff development and expertise.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “This award reflects the dedication of our entire team, from vets to vet techs, lab staff, and admin, and the inspirational farmers we work with.
“It’s a real honour to be recognised by the wider agricultural community.”
Young Dairy Vet of the Year Dr Roberts described being “humbled” by her award with the judging panel highlighting her commitment to improving farm efficiency.
In the Dairy Vet of the Year section, Cumbria-based Mr Mundell won over the judges for his efforts to help clients improve calving patterns and profitability.
Speaking at the event, Virbac’s farm animal product manager, Sarah Kearney, said: “At Virbac, we believe that veterinary professionals are the backbone of herd health and farm success.
“Supporting the Cream Awards is our way of recognising the dedication, innovation and impact that dairy vets bring to the industry every day.”