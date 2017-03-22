22 Mar
The EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee seeks to highlight any challenges or opportunities the Government will face in maintaining welfare standards post-Brexit.
Veterinary professionals have the opportunity to contribute to an inquiry on the implications of Brexit for farm animal welfare.
The Government’s EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee (EUEESC) is running the inquiry, which seeks to highlight any challenges or opportunities the Government will face in maintaining welfare standards.
The inquiry will comprise of a webcast roundtable discussion on 5 April, where industry experts and academics will give evidence on farm animal welfare and Brexit.
The committee is seeking views on the following issues:
The EUEESC scrutinises EU proposals on agriculture, fisheries, environment and energy, including the Common Agricultural Policy and Common Fisheries Policy.
Any submissions should be sent to the clerk of the committee Celia Stenderup-Petersen (stenderuppetersenc@parliament.uk) no later than 8 April.