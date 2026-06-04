4 Jun 2026
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said that while bird flu levels have reduced, ‘low risk does not mean no risk’.
Avian influenza restrictions across Great Britain have been lifted amid a “reduced” threat, Defra announced today (4 June).
Avian influenza prevention zones (AIPZ) throughout the country were lifted at noon after the latest risk assessment showed a reduction in disease levels.
CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “The evidence clearly shows that the risk of avian influenza to poultry across Great Britain has reduced, making this the right time to lift the prevention zones.
“This has been possible because of the hard work of all bird keepers, who have upheld high biosecurity standards for many months. It remains vital that keepers remain vigilant and maintain high levels of biosecurity to keep flocks safe. Low risk does not mean no risk.”
The measures came into force across the whole of England in December 2024, while a Scotland-wide AIPZ was declared in September 2025.
Scottish CVO Sheila Voas added: “This has been a challenging time for bird keepers across Scotland. We appreciate their cooperation in maintaining good biosecurity even as the AIPZ is lifted.
“We have decided to keep the restrictions on bird gatherings in place but have commissioned a risk assessment to be carried out. We will consider the results of this risk assessment and whether scientific evidence supports reducing the restrictions on bird gatherings in due course.”