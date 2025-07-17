17 Jul 2025
Syvazul BTV 3 has been granted a marketing authorisation in Great Britain for use in cattle and sheep, with a reduced dose in cattle.
Bluetongue vaccine Syvazul BTV 3 has been granted a marketing authorisation for use in cattle and sheep in Great Britain.
The authorisation allows its use to combat bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3). The authorisation, effective from 3 July 2025, is valid indefinitely.
A key breakthrough in the new authorisation is that the dose for cattle has been reduced from 4ml to 2ml, improving convenience and aligning with latest regulatory data.
In cattle, it is for active immunisation to reduce viraemia caused by BTV-3, with onset of immunity three weeks after primary vaccination. Dosing is two doses of 2ml, three weeks apart, IM from two months of age in naive animals, or from three months if born to immune dams.
For active immunisation to reduce viraemia, mortality, clinical signs and lesions caused by BTV-3 in sheep, immunity onset is four weeks after the primary vaccination cause. Dosage is SC from three months, with primary vaccination of one single dose of 2ml.
Syvazul BTV 3 is a Syva product distributed through a partnership with Virbac. Full details are available at [email protected] or via the website.