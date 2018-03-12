But it didn’t, did it? Why? Because farmers moved cows from a concrete stall in a cowshed to a concrete cubicle. By concreting the cubicle it replicated exactly the problem for the cow and her hocks, which she experienced in the cowshed. Don’t just take my word for it, look in any dairy farming magazine at the adverts for expensive mattresses to lay on top of the concrete, which are designed to make the bed more comfortable and attractive to the cow. This is not the complete answer because the cow’s udder is plonked on to the mattress, and if the mattress becomes porous it will be contaminated with leaked milk and the brown stuff, then, bingo, mastitis follows.