A cow’s yield is directly related to the amount of water in its body, which ranges between 56% and 81% of its bodyweight. However, this varies with lactation stage as cows in early lactation will have a higher water content than those in later lactation (69% versus 62%). Of a cow’s total daily water intake, approximately 26% to 34% will be “lost” via milk secretion (Holter and Urban, 1992), so for every litre of milk it produces, it will need to drink at least three litres of water.