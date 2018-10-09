total soluble salts or total dissolved solids, which measure the amount of soluble salts in water, including calcium, magnesium, sodium, chloride and sulphate salts

hardness – calcium, magnesium, iron, aluminium, zinc and manganese affect water hardness

nitrates

iron

microbial contaminants, such as coliforms Escherichia coli and Salmonella

Sampling is an issue on farm because the number and frequency of samples are too quickly enumerated as a cost, with no regard to potential benefit. Correct sampling technique is essential and guidance is readily available (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, 2017). It will cost in the region of £200 to get the aforementioned factors analysed for a single source sample, plus a further four or five microbiological samples around the unit, to see how clean the water is at the point of delivery. It is money well spent, to know the most vital ingredient on the farm is clean.