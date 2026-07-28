28 Jul 2026
‘We cannot pretend this isn’t happening’, senior vet warns over bluetongue
Fears have been raised of an imminent surge amid reports of more animals being affected more seriously by the BTV virus.
Image: Chris Brignell / Adobe Stock
Vets and farmers have been told to be vigilant for signs of bluetongue amid fears of an impending and significant new surge in cases.
Senior clinicians and industry leaders say they are worried more animals are being affected more severely by the virus now, following an increase in cases in recent weeks.
Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) president Phillippa Page said the situation was “rapidly changing” as she updated NSA Sheep Event delegates in Worcestershire today (28 July).
But she added: “We have to make you aware. We cannot pretend this isn’t happening.”
South-west cluster
A total of 24 BTV-3 incidents have been recorded across England and Wales since the start of this month, with most so far clustered in the south-west.
Mrs Page said: “Compared to the previous two years, the signs we’re seeing in sheep are much more severe and more of the animals in the flock are being affected.”
Attendees were also told that up to 20% of animals in flocks have been affected in some incidents, while an earlier social media post warned of severe clinical signs and “high mortality” now being seen, particularly in sheep.
Slowdown in vaccine take-up
With case numbers not expected to peak for some time, cattle industry figures are also worried by the more severe signs as well as a feared slowdown in the take-up of vaccines this year compared to 2025.
National Beef Association chief executive Neil Shand said take-up in 2026 was around the level that was seen last year.
But Mrs Page stressed it “may not be too late” for farmers to vaccinate their flocks depending on where they are based and the situation in their area.
She encouraged delegates to discuss the issue with their vets, adding: “Vaccination is the only way to protect your flock.”
Further coverage in Vet Times 56.31 (4 August 2026 issue).