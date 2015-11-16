There was some good discussion with the audience on kid vigour indicators. The time to lift the head after birth was similar in lambs and kids (three minutes), and for sternal recumbency (five minutes), but kids attempted to stand much more quickly (10 minutes as opposed to 20 minutes for lambs) and to stand spontaneously after 20 minutes to 30 minutes (60 minutes to 90 minutes for lambs). Any variation from these patterns may have a long-term adverse effect on growth and survivability. Few figures are available for kid mortality targets, but the speaker identified some figures in the literature (less than 5% in the first few days while on colostrum, less than 2.5% on milk and less than 1% from weaning to puberty).