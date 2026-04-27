27 Apr 2026
Sector comes under fire amid fresh calls for tougher action to prevent the docking of pigs’ tails.
The claim has been rejected by the main body representing UK pig clinicians, which argued it would be a “dereliction of duty” not to use all available treatment options.
But a new report by The Animal Law Foundation claimed existing regulations were not being properly enforced and described the role of vets in authorising the procedure as “troubling”.
It continued: “What must cease is prioritising the commercial relationship with the keeper over their duty under the Code of Professional Conduct for Veterinary Surgeons.
Although tail docking is considered to be a mutilation, and banned under UK welfare legislation, it is permitted “as a last resort” where evidence of tail biting can be found despite measures being taken to improve the animals’ environment and management.
But the foundation claimed not enough was being done to enforce existing regulations as it called for clearer guidance to prevent vets from authorising illegal practices.
Executive director Edie Bowles said: “This report shows that routine tail docking persists in the UK not because it is necessary, but because it is easy. Other countries have demonstrated that pigs can be reared without this painful mutilation.
“The law already requires a suitable environment, which if provided would tackle a significant amount of tail biting, yet there is lack of willingness to enforce this in any meaningful way and to address the root cause of this welfare issue.”
In response, the Pig Veterinary Society (PVS) insisted clinicians were “acutely aware” of both their legislative and regulatory obligations.
The group said: “Both pig producers and their vets are highly motivated to find strategies to reduce the incidence of tail biting, and as such the need to carry out tail docking.
“Tail biting outbreaks are a severe welfare issue for pigs that can lead to incredibly high levels of both morbidity and mortality. It would be a dereliction of duty for vets to not use every tool at their disposal to reduce the risk of welfare issues occurring.
“PVS continues to engage in dialogue with the relevant authorities about this, and the entire pig sector continues to invite and support any further research that would help identify alternative mitigation strategies that provide consistently effective results.”
But the foundation argued the scale of the problem was recognised by vets who themselves contributed to the report. Morgane Alting von Geusau, the group’s advocacy and communications coordinator, said: “Cutting off pigs’ tails avoids confronting the failures of intensive farming systems at the expense of animal welfare and in defiance of the law.”