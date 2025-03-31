31 Mar 2025
Ministers said the funding would make Wales a “world leader” on the topic as a new control plan was published.
Image: © Tony Baggett / Adobe Stock
The Welsh Government has announced a new £2 million funding package for ongoing efforts to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
The investment in the Arwain DGC project was confirmed as the Cardiff administration published a new animal AMR control plan, which is intended to align with the broader UK plan.
Officials said the funding will support ongoing projects including the Veterinary Prescribing Champions Network, as well as developing a new AMR academy to train both veterinary professionals and farmers.
Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Arwain has a proven record in delivering AMR controls.
“This new phase of the programme will allow us to continue positioning Wales as a world leader in efforts aimed at addressing AMR and the responsible use of antibiotics.
“This investment will support vital monitoring, training and engagement work to ensure antibiotics remain effective for future generations.”
The new plan emphasises the need for a one health approach and claims an understanding that government is only one of the actors involved in addressing AMR.
The document continues: “Real change is delivered by professionals, such as veterinarians, animal owners, the research community, academia and the wider public.
“Tackling AMR requires knowledge and understanding of the nature of the threat by the public.
“We will work in partnership to promote public awareness campaigns and spread the messages around responsible AMU, prescribing practices, preventative veterinary medicine and AMR through educational and other settings.”
Welsh CVO Richard Irvine said: “The effects of antimicrobial resistance continue to be disruptive and costly, not just to animal keepers and veterinarians, but for wider society.
“Drug-resistant organisms pose direct risks to both people and animals and can spread through the environment, which is why our one health approach – bringing together public health, animal health and the environment – is crucial.”