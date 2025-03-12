12 Mar 2025
Officials say participating clinicians want to be “leaders” in antibiotic stewardship.
Ruben Vines of Pembrokeshire Farm Vets is a new addition to the network.
A scheme intended to help reduce the problem of antibiotic resistance in Wales is close to achieving nationwide coverage among livestock practices, officials have claimed.
Twelve new vets, plus four practices, have joined the Veterinary Prescribing Champion (VPC) network, which is part of the broader Arwain DGC programme for responsible antimicrobial use, in the past year.
Bosses say the project’s 72 members now cover nearly 90% of the country’s eligible livestock practices.
Project leader Gwen Rees said: “It’s a real testament to the hard work and motivation of Welsh vets to be leaders in the field of antibiotic stewardship.”
Network members take part in regular training, workshops and discussions in order to ensure a unified approach is spread to practices.
The scheme has also developed a voluntary code of conduct, plus clinical guidelines to support prescribing decisions.
One of its newest members, Ruben Vines of Pembrokeshire Farm Vets, said the network was “an exciting opportunity to collaborate with other vets and health professionals and drive meaningful change in reducing antimicrobial use”.
VPC Joseph Angell, of Wern Vets in north Wales, said he hoped the programme could be rolled out to other jurisdictions and potentially combined with GP prescribing to address the broader one health challenge.
He added: “The outcomes are clear and speak for themselves, with a major countrywide reduction in antimicrobial use, the recovery of antimicrobial sensitivity in some areas, and successful case examples of farmers and vets collaborating to achieve tailored reduction whilst maintaining and improving animal welfare and production outcomes.”