15 Aug 2025
A new awards category recognising the Welsh veterinary practice taking the lead in the fight against AMR has debuted this year.
Left-right: Dewi Hughes, Tony Watkins, Richard Irvine at the Arwain DGC 2025 Vet & Farmer Awards
A Welsh Government-funded programme has recognised the livestock vets, practices, and farmers working to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) at its annual awards.
Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthficrobaidd Cyfrifol/Responsible Antimicrobial Use) announced the winners in its 2025 Vet & Farmer Awards.
The ceremony saw the addition of the Livestock Veterinary Practice category alongside the Livestock Vet and Livestock Farmer awards, with the winners as follows:
Miss Anscombe was among Arwain DGC’s first Veterinary Prescribing Champions (VPC) and helped to develop the VPC programme’s clinical guidelines.
Her reorganisation of Farm First Vets’ pharmacy to categorise antibiotics into their respective classes is said to have improved staff understanding, and she has led her practice’s work to monitor and benchmark annual sales of different classes of medicine.
She also instigated a protocol that a vet be present on the practice’s reception roster to oversee drug prescriptions and dispensation, a move said to have improved standards and proved popular with clients.
Wern Vets Cyf was recognised for its emphasis on testing before issuing antibiotic prescriptions to ensure the right medicine is employed, with methods including cytology, culture and sensitivity swapping, and an automated mastitis diagnostic tool, Mastatest.
The practice also supplies all staff with in-house training and resources relating to antibiotic classification and prescription, and AMR and drug classification poster displays provide further educational information and advice to staff and clients alike.
Mr Watkins is said to have helped reduce antibiotic use at Upper House Farm by 92% by improving ventilation in the farm’s livestock buildings and trialling shed-monitoring equipment to improve animal health and welfare decisions.
Arwain DGC programme manager Dewi Hughes said: “We received nominations from across Wales, and it was great to see the range of action being taken at veterinary practice and farm level from new protocols and data analysis to monitoring and the use of novel technology.
“Wales’ success in tackling AMR and promoting responsible use would not be possible without the involvement and support of farmers and vets.
“They are at the frontline of efforts to reduce the need for antibiotics while improving livestock health and productivity – and it is only right that their achievements receive public recognition.”
In June, Arwain DGC itself picked up the Animal Health, Agriculture & Food Supply Award and the Innovation and Technology Award at the Antibiotic Guardian 2024/25 Shared Learning & Awards for its work to tackle AMR.