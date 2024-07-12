12 Jul
Clinicians and farmers have been recognised for their efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance through a nationwide project.
Two clinicians and two producers each received prizes in the Arwain DGC Vet and Farmer Awards after they were deemed to have demonstrated excellence in antimicrobial stewardship through their participation in the nationwide programme.
The awards were presented by Welsh CVO Richard Irvine during the scheme’s annual vet and farmer conference in Aberystwyth.
Livestock vet award winner Joe Angell, of Wern Vets Cyf, was praised for his work to help one farmer reduce animal lameness levels from 10% to 2%, substantially cutting antibiotic use.
A separate prize for equine clinicians was won by George Roberts of the Hafren Veterinary Group in Powys for his contribution to the Veterinary Prescribing Champions network and his work with endurance horses.
The farmers’ prize was shared by dairy producers Owen Davies, of Haverfordwest, and George Tomlinson, who farms near Wrexham.
Programme manager Dewi Hughes said: “The standard of nominations was extremely high, which reflects so well on the commitment of farmers and vets to reduce the risk of antimicrobial resistance.
“So many farmers and vets in Wales are working together to reduce the need to use antibiotics and promote antimicrobial stewardship.
“Their activities and commitment are making an impact, and it’s fantastic to recognise and celebrate these true champions of responsible antibiotic use.”