In particular, I remember one cow. She was a tremendous cow, all the right traits in all the right places, and she was undefeated at major shows for three or four years running. But she was a huge cow; I don’t think she would ever have been in a cubicle. I think she probably lived her life in a loose box on her own. I saw her a lot over the years and often thought if you turned her in with my cows for the night what state would she be in the following morning? She would have to spend the night fighting every cow, because that is what cows do to establish a pecking order. If she wanted to lie down, there wouldn’t be a cubicle big enough for her; she would have to lie on bare concrete in the slurry. In fact, I would not have been at all surprised if she had not survived the night.